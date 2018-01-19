3D printing set for customized medical, aerospace, auto applications

Max Wang, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

With the availability of a growing variety of printing materials, ever-improving printing quality and precision, and printer price reduction, 3D printing is expected to enter small-batch, customized applications to medical, aerospace, automobile and other high-tech sectors in 2018, especially after colorful and metal printing technologies have recorded major breakthroughs as shown by 3D printing specialists at the recently concluded CES 2018.

Many players in the field unveiled at the event their latest 3D printing technologies using such printing materials as metals and resins that are more cost effective and boast higher precision and rigidity than other materials. For instance, US-based Desk Metal, with technical support from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), has developed a desktop metal printer that can be applied to handle additive stacking production of steel and copper products, and boast faster printing and smaller size than previous metal printers.

Meanwhile, Formlabs, a US firm with technical support also from MIT, has come out with total solutions for 3D printing. The company debuted its latest Form 2 desktop stereo-lithography 3D printer featuring a new peel mechanism, wiper and heated resin tank that can create a consistent environment and reliable resin printing with high dimensional accuracy. The printer, carrying a unit price of US$4,200, can turn out components for medical and dentistry applications.

Taiwan's XYZprinting launched a compact, entry-level da Vinci Color AiO 3D printer designed to provide full-color 3D printing to small businesses and schools, featuring the combination of 3D printing and inkjet technology to achieve what it calls true depth of color. The company has set a sales goal of 100,000 units for the printer in 2018, according to company sources.