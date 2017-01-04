Taiwan market: Senao launches online sales services

Irene Chen, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 4 January 2017]

Electronic device retail chain Senao International has launched online sales services and begun O2O integrated retail operation.

Senao has transformed chain retail stores as smart outlets and integrated internal operational IT systems for two years, company president Lin Pao-yung said. Senao aims to finish 50% of routine business processes online in 2017 to allow retail stores to have more time for providing higher value-added services, Lin noted.

Viewing that handset sales in the Taiwan market dropped from 8.54 million units in 2015 to 8.04 million units in 2016, the O2O integrated retail operation will extend sales from smartphones, IT products and consumer electronics to fresh food, health food and other product lines.

The O2O integrated retail operation covers Senao's retail chain and Chunghaw Telecom's with a total of about 700 retail stores around Taiwan. Chunghwa Telecom holds a 29% stake in Senao.

Senao O2O services

Photo: Irene Chen, Digitimes, January 2017