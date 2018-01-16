Demand for mobile medical care to take off

Handerson Hsieh, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Along with mature development of ECG (electrocardiography) and PPG (photoplethysmograph) sensing technologies, ICT firms are keen on developing monitoring devices for use in mobile medical care, which is expected to see demand take off, according to Digitimes Research.

Mobile medical care will be initially applied to diabetes and cardiac arrhythmia, Digitimes Research said.

Global market value for mobile medical care will increase to US$189 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate of 32.3% during 2017-2025, research organizations have forecast.

US Food and Drug Administration in the third quarter of 2017 launched Digital Health Software Pre-certification Pilot Program to facilitate development of devices for mobile medical care.

Growing demand for mobile medical care will drive demand for bio-sensor chips, accelerator chips, MCUs (micro-controller units) and wireless communication (such as Bluetooth) modules.