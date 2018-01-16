IC packager Lingsen to benefit from explosive demand for MEMS microphones

Julian Ho, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

With smart speakers emerging as new fashion devices at CES 2018 and global tech giants such as Amazon, Google, Apple and Alibaba rushing to release new products, the global market demand for MEMS microphones is expected to see explosive growth in 2018. This will significantly benefit Taiwan-based IC packagers including Lingsen Prevision Industries, now focusing on packaging MEMS chips, according to industry sources.

The sources said that annual global shipments of MEMS microphones are estimated to challenge five billion units in two years, along with the ever-increasing demand for voice-assistant devices for applications to smart homes, smart vehicles, smart manufacturing plants, and numerous IoT devices.

The sources continued that Lingsen has maintained a partnership with US-based InvenSence, a maker of MEMS motion devices, for packaging MEMS chips, with the US firm having also tapped into the fields of MEMS microphones, smartphones, notebooks and other mobile devices.

At the moment, Taiwan's Knowles Electronics and China's GoerTek and AAC Technologies are the world's top-3 makers of MEMS microphones. And such international IDMs as STMicroelectornics, Bosch, TDK and Omron have also jumped on the production bandwagon. In addition, Infineon Technologies is slated to roll out its in-house-packaged high-end MEMS microphones in the first quarter of 2018.

Smart voice-assistant devices gaining popularity

