CCL supplier Elite Material sees strong profits in 2016
Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 17 March 2017]

CCL (copper-clad laminate) maker Elite Material (EMC) has reported net profits of 2.77 billion (US$90.35 million) for 2016, increasing 15.95% from a year earlier. The earnings translated into an EPS of NT$8.7 for the year.

Based on the earnings, the company plans to hand out dividends of NT$4.70 in cash for 2016.

Consolidated revenues for 2016 totaled NT$22.07 billion, up 5.75% on year. Gross margin stood at 26.12% in 2016, up 1.85pps from the previous year.

Revenues for the first two months of 2017 reached NT$3.673 billion, increasing 18.97% from a year earlier.

However, the company's stock price slid NT$4.50 to finish at NT$120.50 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the March 17 session.

