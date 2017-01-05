CCL maker Iteq December revenues hit 57-month high

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 5 January 2017]

Copper-clad laminate (CCL) manufacturer Iteq has reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.832 billion (US$56.83 million) for December 2016, up 9.11% on month and 5.4% on year. The monthly figures were the company's 57-month high.

For all of 2016, revenues totaled NT$19.678 billion, increasing 4.12% from a year earlier.

Halogen-free CCL products for smartphone applications accounted for 10% of Iteq's total sales in 2016, and the company plans to ramp up the ratio to 20% in 2017, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report.

Capex budget for 2017 will be lower than that set for the previous year as the company has no plans to further ramp up its production capacity this year, said the paper.

The company's stock price rose NT$0.70 to finish at NT$34.25 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the January 4 session.