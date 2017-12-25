UltraChip eyes impressive revenue rise on strong ESL driver IC shipments in 2018

Julian Ho, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

With market demand for electronic shelf labels (ESL) to be significantly boosted by unmanned stores, Taiwan-based driver IC supplier Ultrachip expects its revenues to experience a double-digit growth in 2018 due to robust shipments of driver ICs for ESL, according to company chairman Hsu Yu-tung.

The firm's ESL driver IC shipments doubled from 8-9 million pieces in 2015 to 17.5-18 million pieces in 2016, and the shipments already amounted to 17 million units in the first three quarters of 2017, accounting for at least 70% of the global supply of such ICs, Yu said.

Yu attributed the sharp shipment growth to the facts that global leading retailers such as the US-based Wal-Mart have moved to use ESL instead of traditional labels, and that China's e-commerce giant Alibaba is actively setting up unstaffed stores. Besides large-size customers in the US and China, Yu said, major Korean retailers are also among the firm's customers with great business potentials.

UltraChip reported revenues of NT$121 million (US$4.04 million) for November 2017, surging 14.13% sequentially and 25.66% on year, and its gross margins also remained at well over 40% in the first three quarters of the year despite unstable shipments of driver ICs for e-books to the European market in the first half of 2017 due partly to the Brexit effect.

The company now sees 48% of its revenues come from the e-book segment, 25% from the ESL segment, and the remainder from shipments of driver ICs for brushless DC motors, sensors for smart homes and mobile devices.

Yu said his company is actively developing new product lines, and it will start small-volume shipments of touch button driver ICs for flexible display devices in the second quarter of 2018, and kick off trial shipments of driver ICs for PMOLED (passive matrix OLED) panels in the third quarter next year.