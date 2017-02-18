UltraChip posts 2016 EPS of NT$2.28

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Saturday 18 February 2017]

Taiwan-based fabless IC firm UltraChip saw its net profits reach a 12-year high of NT$141 million (US$4.57 million) in 2016. EPS for the year came to NT$2.28.

UltraChip posted consolidated revenues of NT$1.25 billion in 2016, up 14.6% on year and hitting a 11-year high, while gross margin climbed 1.8pp on year to 46.57%. The company credited the positive performance to strong shipments for electronic shelf label (ESL) systems.

Despite lower non-operating profits and rising income tax expenses, UltraChip's net profits for 2016 represented a 69.9% on-year increase.

UltraChip, which specializes in LCD driver ICs, has been allocating more of its R&D resources to non-mass market applications such as automotive displays, as well as non-driver IC products such as controller chips for e-paper devices.