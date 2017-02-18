Taipei, Sunday, February 19, 2017 03:47 (GMT+8)
partly cloudy
Taipei
26°C
UltraChip posts 2016 EPS of NT$2.28
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Saturday 18 February 2017]

Taiwan-based fabless IC firm UltraChip saw its net profits reach a 12-year high of NT$141 million (US$4.57 million) in 2016. EPS for the year came to NT$2.28.

UltraChip posted consolidated revenues of NT$1.25 billion in 2016, up 14.6% on year and hitting a 11-year high, while gross margin climbed 1.8pp on year to 46.57%. The company credited the positive performance to strong shipments for electronic shelf label (ESL) systems.

Despite lower non-operating profits and rising income tax expenses, UltraChip's net profits for 2016 represented a 69.9% on-year increase.

UltraChip, which specializes in LCD driver ICs, has been allocating more of its R&D resources to non-mass market applications such as automotive displays, as well as non-driver IC products such as controller chips for e-paper devices.

Advantest
EYF Enterprises
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link