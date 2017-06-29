Taipei, Friday, June 30, 2017 07:26 (GMT+8)
UltraChip, INT Tech form joint venture to develop AMOLED driver ICs
Rebecca Kuo, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 29 June 2017]

Taiwan's knowledge-based startup INT Tech and LCD driver IC maker UltraChip have set up a joint venture, Ultra Display, which will focus on development of driver ICs for AMOLED panels.

Ultra Display is expected to roll out sample products at the end of 2017 and plans to begin pushing its products for the mainstream AMOLED segment in 2018, according to company chairman Daniel Hsu, who also serves as chairman of UltraChip.

Ultra Display is capitalized at NT$60 million (US$1.973 million), with UltraChip holding a 40% stake and INT Tech 30%.

At present, the promotion of driver ICs for use by AMOLED panels is not like the way for pushing LCD driver ICs to the TFT-LCD panel sector, and it requires close cooperation between driver IC design houses and panel makers to jointly work out solutions for the mass AMOLED market, said David Chu, founder and CEO of INT Tech.

Chu previously served as president of China-based AMOLED panel maker Everdisplay Optronics and also a former executive of AU Optronics (AUO).

UltraChip posted revenues of NT$98.74 million for May, up 2.8% on month but down 21.5% on year. For the first five months of 2017, revenues totaled NT$453 million, decreasing 16.2% from a year earlier.

UltraChip expects its global share of EPD (electrophoretic display) driver ICs to climb to over 90% in the second half of 2017, up from 70% in the first quarter of 2016, Hsu said.

Having begun shipments of BLDC (brushless DC) motor driver ICs in the first half of 2017, UltraChip will also start shipping PMOLED driver solutions in the fourth quarter of the year, Hsu added.

INT Tech CEO David Chu
Photo: Rebecca Kuo, Digitimes, June 2017

