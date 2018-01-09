DJI, Intel promoting business-use drones

Enoki Chen, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei

China-based drone maker Da-Jiang Innovations Science and Technology (DJI), which claims the largest share of the consumer market segment, has extended to the commercial sector. Intel is also promoting commercial drones via cooperation with UK-based Cyberhawk Innovations.

For the enterprise segment, DJI has cooperated with US-based drone software solution developer 3D Robotics (3DR). DJI has launched FlightHub, a platform for online management of drones to enable enterprise users to remotely control drones. DJI has also unveiled Zenmuse X7, a compact Super 35 CinemaDNG-format video camera supporting 6K 30 frames per second, and launched dedicated battery charging station DJI Battery Station.

Intel's partnership with Cyberhawk develops drones for inspection of infrastructure and historical sites and research in animal protection. Intel's US-based subsidiary Movidius has unveiled Myiad, a vision processing unit able to be used in drones.

There is increasing demand for drones used in military missions. Police are also using drones to help with anti-terrorism and disaster relief work.