Taipei, Thursday, December 7, 2017 15:03 (GMT+8)
cloudy
Taipei
18°C
Phison and Kingston collaborate to accelerate transition to PCIe
Josephine Lien, Taipei; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES [Thursday 7 December 2017]

Phison Electronics expects its latest duo of PCIe 3.0 NVMe controllers, E7 and E8, to continue to drive the next wave of SSD evolution for Kingston's SSD line as the massive transition from SATA to PCIe interface continues in 2018.

Phison, a provider of NAND flash solutions including removable flash, managed NAND, and SSD products, has disclosed its combined SSD controller shipments to Kingston have exceeded 18 million units, which it said shows Phison's strong commitment to R&D investment in collaboration with Kingston to build a wide portfolio of SSD products. Since 2012, Phison has delivered more than 10 SSD controller solutions to Kingston consisting of PATA, SATA, and PCIe.

"Phison's long-term partnership with Kingston Technology has enabled both companies to have a mutual and consistent understanding of the memory industry," said KS Pua, chairman and CEO of Phison, as cited in a company press release. "As the 2016 economy recovered, the companies worked closely together to solidify their industry leadership in the SSD market as they continue to expand their market share through 2017, in the midst of a flash shortage situation. SSD controller chip unit shipments this year more than doubled compared to last year. Looking forward, the cooperation between the two companies will be even closer to create new business opportunities and drive further revenue and profit growth."

Phison and Kingston also share common interests in developing and marketing enterprise-level storage. Phison's S10 controller powers Kingston's DC400 SSDs, featuring flexible over-provisioning and consistent performance. In 2015, Phison and Kingston co-invested in Liqid, an enterprise start-up specializing in enterprise storage and composable infrastructure for the enterprise market. In 2016, Kingston debuted the DCP1000, the company's flagship high-performance enterprise SSD, equipped with Liqid's RAID technology and Phison's E7 controller. At its launch, the DCP1000 boasted best-in-class read and write performance of 6800 MB/s and 1.25 million IOPS, making it the world's fastest NVMe add-in-card SSD, according to Phison.

"Phison and Kingston have enjoyed a close working relationship on many levels for over a decade," said Nate Steffens, vice president of flash memory, Kingston. "Their technology has enabled us to be one of the market leaders for solid-state drives, USB drives and embedded solutions. With their continued support, Kingston will remain one of the top players now and in the future."

Phison and Kingston's partnership extends beyond SSDs. In November of 2010, Phison and Kingston identified the massive shift from removable cards to NAND embedded in mobile phone devices and joined forces to form Kingston Solutions, Inc (KSI). This KSI joint venture later expanded to include Toshiba, Micron, and MediaTek.

Realtime news

  • Macronix sales increase almost 50% on year in November

    Bits + chips | 34min ago

  • TV panel prices to stabilize in 1Q 18, says firm

    Displays | 38min ago

  • AUO November revenues down 9.4% on year

    Displays | 43min ago

  • AI, IoT to greatly benefit Taiwan ICT sector, says TCA chair

    IT + CE | 49min ago

  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 introduces new architectures for AI, immersion

    Bits + chips | 56min ago

  • Taiwan NARLabs inks LOI with Microsoft on AI collaborations

    IT + CE | 1h 9min ago

  • Taiwan market: Vivo launches V7, V7+

    Mobile + telecom | 1h 13min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
Innodisk
China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020

    Digitimes Research expects global AP shipments to surpass the 1.9 billion mark in 2017, with smartphones remaining the main application. Qualcomm will be leading the market in 2017, as other players continue playing catch up and scramble for funds to invest in more diverse applications.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link