Phison and Kingston collaborate to accelerate transition to PCIe

Josephine Lien, Taipei; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES [Thursday 7 December 2017]

Phison Electronics expects its latest duo of PCIe 3.0 NVMe controllers, E7 and E8, to continue to drive the next wave of SSD evolution for Kingston's SSD line as the massive transition from SATA to PCIe interface continues in 2018.

Phison, a provider of NAND flash solutions including removable flash, managed NAND, and SSD products, has disclosed its combined SSD controller shipments to Kingston have exceeded 18 million units, which it said shows Phison's strong commitment to R&D investment in collaboration with Kingston to build a wide portfolio of SSD products. Since 2012, Phison has delivered more than 10 SSD controller solutions to Kingston consisting of PATA, SATA, and PCIe.

"Phison's long-term partnership with Kingston Technology has enabled both companies to have a mutual and consistent understanding of the memory industry," said KS Pua, chairman and CEO of Phison, as cited in a company press release. "As the 2016 economy recovered, the companies worked closely together to solidify their industry leadership in the SSD market as they continue to expand their market share through 2017, in the midst of a flash shortage situation. SSD controller chip unit shipments this year more than doubled compared to last year. Looking forward, the cooperation between the two companies will be even closer to create new business opportunities and drive further revenue and profit growth."

Phison and Kingston also share common interests in developing and marketing enterprise-level storage. Phison's S10 controller powers Kingston's DC400 SSDs, featuring flexible over-provisioning and consistent performance. In 2015, Phison and Kingston co-invested in Liqid, an enterprise start-up specializing in enterprise storage and composable infrastructure for the enterprise market. In 2016, Kingston debuted the DCP1000, the company's flagship high-performance enterprise SSD, equipped with Liqid's RAID technology and Phison's E7 controller. At its launch, the DCP1000 boasted best-in-class read and write performance of 6800 MB/s and 1.25 million IOPS, making it the world's fastest NVMe add-in-card SSD, according to Phison.

"Phison and Kingston have enjoyed a close working relationship on many levels for over a decade," said Nate Steffens, vice president of flash memory, Kingston. "Their technology has enabled us to be one of the market leaders for solid-state drives, USB drives and embedded solutions. With their continued support, Kingston will remain one of the top players now and in the future."

Phison and Kingston's partnership extends beyond SSDs. In November of 2010, Phison and Kingston identified the massive shift from removable cards to NAND embedded in mobile phone devices and joined forces to form Kingston Solutions, Inc (KSI). This KSI joint venture later expanded to include Toshiba, Micron, and MediaTek.