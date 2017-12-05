Taipei, Wednesday, December 6, 2017 05:33 (GMT+8)
Phison poised to embrace 96-layer 3D NAND tech by end of 2018
Josephine Lien, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 5 December 2017]

With the global NAND flash industry successfully transitioning to the 64/72-layer 3D specification era in 2017, Taiwan-based Phison Electronics is prepared to advance further to the 96-layer technology by the end of 2018, according to company chairman Khein Seng Pua.

Pua said that the NAND flash industry has gradually achieved a balance between supply and demand over the past two quarters. This is expected to bring SSD (solid state drive) prices down to reasonable levels, and pave the way for boosting the mainstream storage capacity of SSDs, which has stayed at 128GB for a while due to NAND flash chip prices lingering at high levels.

Pua said that the 3D NAND flash industry is expected to enter a new era of 96-layer technology by the end of 2018, when the storage capacity of a single chip will be boosted to 256/512GB and SSD flash controller technology will also be significantly upgraded.

He continued that with Phison's blueprints for SSD controller IC technology closely following the progress of the NAND flash process technology, the company has been well prepared for rolling out new products in 2018, with preparations including core processing optimizer, error correction technology upgrade, multi-channel high-speed architecture, low-power-consumption design, as well as higher-capacity storage technology.

Strategic alliance

High capacity storage technology for NAND flash is a fundamental requirement by users of gaming notebooks, Pua said, adding that Phison has forged a strategic alliance with the Hong Kong-based Galaxy Microsystems, which has been engaged in the gaming sector for nine years, to explore the China gaming market. The two firms have felt strong demand by gaming notebook users for increasingly high performance of SSD controller chips.

Phison launched its PS3112/PS5012 series high-end SSD controller chips at GEC 2017, a gaming carnival hosted by Galaxy Microsystems that opened on December 2 in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, with over 1,000 gamers participating.

Speaking at the opening session, Pua said that his firm's PS3112 and PS5012 series SSD controller chips will be available in the first quarter of 2018, stressing that they will be all consumer SSD controller single chip with the fastest speed and largest storage capacity now available in the world. He continued that PS3112-12 complies with SATA and PS5012-E12 compatible with PCI-eG3x4, offering support for up to 8TB, totally customized for professional gamers.

