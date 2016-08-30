Taipei, Tuesday, August 30, 2016 12:48 (GMT+8)
Kingston becomes largest shareholder of OSE
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 30 August 2016]

Memory module vendor Kingston Technology has obtained additional shares of Orient Semiconductor Electronics (OSE) transferred from OSE founder and chairman Eugene CY Duh and his wife Mei-Shou Yang, and become the largest shareholder of the Taiwan-based packaging and testing company.

Kingston's stake in OSE climbed to 14.98% from 8.22%, after acquiring the additional 54,405,813 OSE shares for NT$15 (US$0.47) each, according to a report by Taiwan's Central News Agency (CNA).

OSE has responded saying Kingston has been its key customer and strategic shareholder. Kingston has promised not to be involved in OSE's operations after taking over the shares held by Duh and Yang, and will support OSE's management team, OSE said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE).

Duh has also resigned as OSE's chairman and president immediately after the share disposal, OSE said.

OSE closed at NT$13.95 on the TSE on August 29, up NT$0.25 or 2%.

