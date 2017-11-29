PCB maker Unitech to end 2017 with profitability

Monica Chen, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 29 November 2017]

Unitech Printed Circuit Board is expected to return to profitability by the end of 2017, as brisk shipments to the smartphone sector and rising product ASPs have helped drive up the firm's earnings for the second half of the year. And the shipment boom is expected to last into 2018, allowing the company to expect better revenue performance in the coming year, according to company sources.

Unitech said its capital expenditure (capex) of NT$2 billion (US$66.71 million) on installing additional rigid-flex board automation equipment and other facilities to boost capacity have paid off with sharp revenue increase starting August. Since then, the company has seen its monthly revenues hit new highs for three consecutive months.

The company has also managed to improve its profitability by adjusting its product portfolios and profit structure. It has increased the production of HDI (high density interconnect), rigid-flex and high-frequency PCBs to meet increasing demand by the automotive electronics sector, significantly boosting the ASPs of the firm's PCBs. In addition, the growing demand for complicated rigid-flex boards and any-layer HDI by vendors of smartphones and other mobile devices has also enabled the company to benefit in both revenues and earnings.

Three core products

Unitech said its growth momentum for 2018 will still come from three core products, with both rigid-flex PCBs and automotive-use PCBs each expected to contribute 25-30% to its revenues and any-layer HDI PCBs 15-20%. The company also expects to start volume shipments of substrate-like PCBs in the third quarter of 2018, making it more confident about high capacity utilization and better revenue and profit performance in 2018.

Company statistics show that Unitech's gross margins surged 6.49pp on year to 15.94% for the consolidated revenues of NT$4.419 billion in the third quarter of 2017, and its net earnings for the quarter hit a new high of NT$184 million in eight quarters, translating into a net EPS of NT$0.34. As a result, the firm's net EPS loss for the first three quarters significantly narrowed to only NT$0.04.

The firm's consolidated revenues for October shot up 46.09% on year and 8.47% on month to NT$1.83 billion. Industry sources attributed the impressive growth partly to brisk PCB shipments to support production of Apple's new iPhone devices.

The firm's combined revenues for the first 10 months of the year soared 37.38% on year. And its fourth-quarter revenues is expected to hit a new high, with EPS estimated to challenge NT$0.60 for the quarter to help Unitech return to profitability for the whole of 2017, according to company sources.