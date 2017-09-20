PCB firm Unitech president steps down

Monica Chen, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 20 September 2017]

Unitech Printed Circuit Board president Hsu Cheng-hung has stepped down to take responsibility of a fatal accident that occurred at its Yilan plant in June 2017, according to the Taiwan-based PCB manufacturer.

Unitech VP Hung Hsien-ching has taken over the president post of the company.

The accident took place on June 26 when five workers at Unitech's Yilan plant accidentally fell into a waste water pool while conducting sediment cleanup work. Four of them were later pronounced dead.

Several accidents have been reported at Unitech's plants in recent years raising concerns about employee safety. In April 2015, a fire broke out at Unitech's plant in Tucheng damaging part of production facilities. The fire erupted from a portion of the hot-air exhausting pipe in the plant building. Later in the year, an accident involving a chlorine gas explosion occurred at its Yilan plant.

Unitech is reportedly among the PCB suppliers of Apple for the iPhone, MacBook and iPad devices.

Unitech saw its August revenues climb to a record high of NT$1.46 billion (US$48.4 million). Revenues for the first eight months of 2017 came to NT$10.32 billion, rising 35.9% on year.