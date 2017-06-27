Unitech suspends plant partially after fatal accident

Monica Chen, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 27 June 2017]

Unitech Prinited Circuit Board has suspended part of the operations at its plant in Yilan, northeastern Taiwan, in the wake of a fatal accident there.

Four Unitech employees died after falling into a waste water pool during maintenance work at the Yilan plant on June 26. Government investigators have sealed off the pool, which supports the plant wet processing.

Unitech said wet processing at the plant has been suspended, and wet processing will be handled by its plant in Yucheng, northern Taiwan, in the meantime. The company said the dry process at the Yilan plant remains operational.

Unitech said the Yilan plant has finished almost all scheduled production for the month of June, and the acciddent should not have too much of an impact on its June revenues. It said it is still assessing the impact on its July production, and expects a decline of 3-5% in overall revenues.

The accident took place at around 10 am on June 26 when five workers at Unitech's Yilan plant accidentally fell into a waste water pool while conducting sediment cleanup work. Four of them were later pronounced dead. Unitech expressed "deep regret."

Several accidents were already reported at Unitech's plants raising concerns about employee safety. In April 2015, a fire broke out at Unitech's plant in Tucheng damaging part of production facilities. The fire erupted from a portion of the hot-air exhausting pipe at the fifth floor of the plant building. Later in the year, an accident involving a chlorine gas explosion occurred at its Yilan plant.

Unitech is reportedly among the PCB suppliers of Apple for the iPhone, MacBook and iPad devices.

Earlier in 2017, Unitech secured a NT$4.5 billion (US$148.5 million) syndicated loan from a banking consortium for capacity expansion and strengthening its financial structure. Unitech swung to EPS of NT$0.52 in the fourth quarter of 2016 following three consecutive quarters of losses. However, the company slid into the red again in the first quarter of 2017 with EPS coming to negative NT$0.44 due mainly to foreign exchange losses.

Unitech posted revenues of NT$6.27 billion in the first five months of 2017, up 36.4% on year.