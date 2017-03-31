Unitech Printed Circuit Board signs NT$4.5 billion loans

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 31 March 2017]

Unitech Printed Circuit Board has signed a NT$4.5 billion (US$148.47 million) syndicated loan agreement with a banking consortium for capacity expansion and strengthening its financial structure.

The company has also set a capex budget of NT$2.5 billion for 2017, mainly to ramp capacity to meet increasing demand from clients. Part of the new production lines will come online at the end of the second quarter of 2017, the company said.

The company posted net losses of NT$698 million or NT$1.27 per share in 2016. However, Unitech said it swung back to profitability in the fourth quarter of 2016 with an EPS of NT$0.52.

The company's stock price edged down NT$0.05 to close at NT$11.50 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the March 30 session.