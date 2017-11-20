Ledtech inaugurates new LED lighting factory in China

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 20 November 2017]

LED packaging service provider Ledtech Electronics has inaugurated a new factory in Zhaoqing, southern China, which will focuses on production of low-temperature LED lighting devices used in refrigerated and freezing equipment, according to company chairman and CEO Liu Shou-hsiung.

The production capacity of the new plant is about 20% higher than a company's old factory nearby, Liu said, noting that the new factory is the first-phase construction of a land lot of 4.945 hectares.

Ledtech is currently a major supplier of low-temperature LED lighting devices to a number of refrigerated and freezing cabinet makers in North America, including IR, Hussmann and Criotec. Ledtech also ships such products used in beverage vending machines and small beverage refrigerators and freezers.

Ledtech has recently landed orders for low-temperature LED lighting devices from a number of refrigerated and freezing cabinet suppliers globally, which all belong to the same supplier chain for vending machines to a brand beverage vendor, according to industry sources.

Ledtech is expected to begin shipping related lighting products to new clients in March 2018 at the earliest, and the proportion for the new product line is likely exceed 30% of Ledtech's total revenues in 2018, the sources estimated.

Ledtech expects low-temperature LED lighting products to account for 27-28% of 2017 consolidated revenues, LED devices 57-58% and LED commercial and industrial lighting for 10%. Ledtech is currently focusing on the commercial LED lighting market in Taiwan, while also starting developing industrial LED lighting markets in Southeast Asia, including Indonesia, the Philippines and Thailand.

Ledtech posted consolidated revenues of NT$1.060 billion (US$35.1 million), pre-tax profit of NT$63.7 and a pre-tax EPS of NT$0.64 for the January-October period 2017.

Ledtech ramping up low-temperature LED lighting capacity

Photo: Siu Han, Digitimes, November 2017