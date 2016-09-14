Taipei, Wednesday, September 14, 2016 14:54 (GMT+8)
Ledtech setting up factory in China
Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 14 September 2016]

LED packaging service provider Ledtech Electronics will complete the construction of a new factory in China by the end of 2016, according to the company.

Because the site of its existing factory in China has been rezoned for commercial use, it is necessary to relocate it, Ledtech said, adding it is constructing the new factory in the vicinity and the relocation will be finished in second-quarter 2017.

Ledtech said LED devices account for 60% of its consolidated revenues, while LED modules and lighting products take up 40%.

In terms of applications, low-temprature lighting products account for 25-30% of sales, home-use electric appliances 25%, indoor lighting 10%, commercial lighting and project-based lighting solutions 35-40%.

Ledtech posted consolidated revenues of NT$123 million (US$3.9 million) for August, growing 5.73% on month but slipping 8.22% on year, and those of NT$1.026 billion for January-August dipped 9.12% on year.

