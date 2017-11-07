Ledtech constructing LED plant in China

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 7 November 2017]

LED packaging service provider Ledtech Electronics has disclosed it is constructing a plant in Zhaoqing, southern China, with investment of CNY97 million (US$14.6 million), and the new plant with automated production lines will be completed in November 2017.

Ledtech is a leading supplier of LED low-temperature lighting, which it started offering in 2007, Ledtech chairman and CEO Liu Shou-hsiungsaid at a November 6 investors conference. It has installed LED low-temperature and indoor lighting at over 2,800 FamilyMart convenience stores in Taiwan and will further install LED store-sign lighting at all of them during 2018-2020.

Ledtech has obtained orders for LED low-temperature lighting from a few international food and beverage makers.

Of third-quarter 2017 consolidated revenues of NT$306.8 million (US$10.1 million), LED components accounted for 55.56%, low-temperature lighting 27.97%, commercial lighting 11.78%, and others 4.68%.

Ledtech's October consolidated revenues reached NT$78.8 million, dropping 19.68% sequentially and 16.82% on year, and those of NT$1.060 billion for January-October dipped 14.19% on year.

Ledtech: Financial report, 3Q17 (NT$m) Item 3Q17 Q/Q Y/Y Jan-Sep 2017 Y/Y Consolidated revenues 306.8 (10.24%) (13.28%) 981.1 (13.97%) Gross margin 28.44% (3.32pp) 1.39pp 30.73% 3.70pp Net operating profit 7.6 (63.33%) (64.89%) 54.3 12.93% Net profit 6.2 (71.40%) (19.96%) 42.2 (65.37%) Net EPS (NT$) 0.06 0.42

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, November 2017

Ledtech chairman and CEO Liu Shou-hsiung.

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, November 2017