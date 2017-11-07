Ledtech constructing LED plant in China

LED packaging service provider Ledtech Electronics has disclosed it is constructing a plant in Zhaoqing, southern China, with investment of CNY97 million (US$14.6 million), and the new plant with automated production lines will be completed in November 2017.
Ledtech is a leading supplier of LED low-temperature lighting, which it started offering in 2007, Ledtech chairman and CEO Liu Shou-hsiungsaid at a November 6 investors conference. It has installed LED low-temperature and indoor lighting at over 2,800 FamilyMart convenience stores in Taiwan and will further install LED store-sign lighting at all of them during 2018-2020.
Ledtech has obtained orders for LED low-temperature lighting from a few international food and beverage makers.
Of third-quarter 2017 consolidated revenues of NT$306.8 million (US$10.1 million), LED components accounted for 55.56%, low-temperature lighting 27.97%, commercial lighting 11.78%, and others 4.68%.
Ledtech's October consolidated revenues reached NT$78.8 million, dropping 19.68% sequentially and 16.82% on year, and those of NT$1.060 billion for January-October dipped 14.19% on year.
Ledtech: Financial report, 3Q17 (NT$m)
Item
3Q17
Q/Q
Y/Y
Jan-Sep 2017
Y/Y
Consolidated revenues
306.8
(10.24%)
(13.28%)
981.1
(13.97%)
Gross margin
28.44%
(3.32pp)
1.39pp
30.73%
3.70pp
Net operating profit
7.6
(63.33%)
(64.89%)
54.3
12.93%
Net profit
6.2
(71.40%)
(19.96%)
42.2
(65.37%)
Net EPS (NT$)
0.06
0.42
Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, November 2017
Ledtech chairman and CEO Liu Shou-hsiung.
Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, November 2017