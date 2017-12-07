Taipei, Thursday, December 7, 2017 15:03 (GMT+8)
China LED lighting exports fall in October, says GGII
Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 7 December 2017]

China's LED lighting sector recorded total export value of US$1.379 billion in October 2017, slipping 29% sequentially due to off-season effects, according to Shenzhen Gaogong Industry Research (GGII).

First-tier firms Leedarson Lighting, Foshan Lighting and Opple Lighting saw October export values shrink on month by 27%, 28% and 36% respectively, and others' export values dropped 40-50%, GGII noted.

Due to decreasing demand for LED lighting, blue-light LED chip prices have slipped about 5% in fourth-quarter 2017.

Due to price competition from China-based makers, many Taiwan-based LED packaging service providers have stopped producing inexpensive light bulbs and tubes.

