DRAM best-growing IC in 2017, says IC Insights
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 16 August 2017]

Five out of the 33 IC market segments tracked by IC Insights will outpace the 16% growth forecast for the total IC market in 2017 compared to 2016, according to the market research firm.

The market for DRAM memory is forecast to surge 55% and lay claim as the fastest-growing IC product segment in 2017, given the strong rise of average selling prices (ASPs) throughout the first half of the year, said IC Insights.

The DRAM market was also the fastest-growing IC segment in 2013 and 2014, registering on-year growth of 32% and 34%, respectively. However, the market suffered declines in both 2015 and 2016 to demonstrate its extremely volatile nature, IC Insights indicated.

The industrial/other special purpose logic segment is projected to grow 32% in 2017, IC Insights said. Meanwhile, two automotive-related IC categories - auto special purpose logic and auto application specific analog - are also on course for growth that will exceed the 16% expected of the total IC market.

IC Insights identifiedt 29 out of the 33 IC market segments it tracks will show positive growth in 2017 compared to 2016. Only five market segments are forecast to exceed the total IC market growth for the year indicating top-heavy market growth.

Another five segments, two analog categories, two MCU segments, and computer and peripherals - special purpose logic, are forecast to show double-digit growth in 2017, though less than the 16% forecast for the total IC market this year, IC Insights said.

