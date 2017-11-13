Taiwan 3Q17 international Internet bandwidth at 2.237Tbps

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 13 November 2017]

Taiwan's direct Internet connection with 12 countries and regions reached total bandwidth of 2.237Tbps as of third-quarter 2017, increasing 2.50% sequentially and 25.86% on year, according to the government-sponsored Taiwan Network Information Center (TWNIC).

HiNet (operated by Chunghwa Telecom) had international Internet connection bandwidth of 1,172.090Gbps in the third quarter, the largest among all ISPs or non-commercial equivalents in Taiwan, followed by ncic (Sparq, 255.000Gbps), NTT (208.992Gbps), TFN (158.355Gbps), TWGate (142.568Gbps), CNS-KBT (84.000Gbps), AGC (60.000Gbps), EBIX (32.556Gbps), TANet (20.000Gbps), TWAREN (20.000Gbps), ASNet (17.465Gbps) and So-net (13.000Gbps).

TWNIC: Taiwan top-10 partners for Internet connection by bandwidth, 3Q17 (Gbps) Country/area Bandwidth Q/Q Y/Y US 1,188.299 1.70% 28.76% Japan 416.268 9.90% 19.83% HK 348.138 6.12% 46.28% China 189.927 (4.98%) (2.99%) South Korea 43.328 30.00% 101.88% Singapore 40.327 0.00% 34.66% Philippines 10.778 6.12% 4.53% Malaysia 6.010 0.00% (1.64%) UK 2.100 0.00% (4.11%) Thailand 0.556 0.00% (71.57%)

