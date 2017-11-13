Taiwan 3Q17 international Internet bandwidth at 2.237Tbps

Taiwan's direct Internet connection with 12 countries and regions reached total bandwidth of 2.237Tbps as of third-quarter 2017, increasing 2.50% sequentially and 25.86% on year, according to the government-sponsored Taiwan Network Information Center (TWNIC).
HiNet (operated by Chunghwa Telecom) had international Internet connection bandwidth of 1,172.090Gbps in the third quarter, the largest among all ISPs or non-commercial equivalents in Taiwan, followed by ncic (Sparq, 255.000Gbps), NTT (208.992Gbps), TFN (158.355Gbps), TWGate (142.568Gbps), CNS-KBT (84.000Gbps), AGC (60.000Gbps), EBIX (32.556Gbps), TANet (20.000Gbps), TWAREN (20.000Gbps), ASNet (17.465Gbps) and So-net (13.000Gbps).
TWNIC: Taiwan top-10 partners for Internet connection by bandwidth, 3Q17 (Gbps)
Country/area
Bandwidth
Q/Q
Y/Y
US
1,188.299
1.70%
28.76%
Japan
416.268
9.90%
19.83%
HK
348.138
6.12%
46.28%
China
189.927
(4.98%)
(2.99%)
South Korea
43.328
30.00%
101.88%
Singapore
40.327
0.00%
34.66%
Philippines
10.778
6.12%
4.53%
Malaysia
6.010
0.00%
(1.64%)
UK
2.100
0.00%
(4.11%)
Thailand
0.556
0.00%
(71.57%)
Source: TWNIC, compiled by Digitimes, November 2017