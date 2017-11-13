Taipei, Tuesday, November 14, 2017 14:40 (GMT+8)
Taiwan 3Q17 international Internet bandwidth at 2.237Tbps
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 13 November 2017]

Taiwan's direct Internet connection with 12 countries and regions reached total bandwidth of 2.237Tbps as of third-quarter 2017, increasing 2.50% sequentially and 25.86% on year, according to the government-sponsored Taiwan Network Information Center (TWNIC).

HiNet (operated by Chunghwa Telecom) had international Internet connection bandwidth of 1,172.090Gbps in the third quarter, the largest among all ISPs or non-commercial equivalents in Taiwan, followed by ncic (Sparq, 255.000Gbps), NTT (208.992Gbps), TFN (158.355Gbps), TWGate (142.568Gbps), CNS-KBT (84.000Gbps), AGC (60.000Gbps), EBIX (32.556Gbps), TANet (20.000Gbps), TWAREN (20.000Gbps), ASNet (17.465Gbps) and So-net (13.000Gbps).

TWNIC: Taiwan top-10 partners for Internet connection by bandwidth, 3Q17 (Gbps)

Country/area

Bandwidth

Q/Q

Y/Y

US

1,188.299

1.70%

28.76%

Japan

416.268

9.90%

19.83%

HK

348.138

6.12%

46.28%

China

189.927

(4.98%)

(2.99%)

South Korea

43.328

30.00%

101.88%

Singapore

40.327

0.00%

34.66%

Philippines

10.778

6.12%

4.53%

Malaysia

6.010

0.00%

(1.64%)

UK

2.100

0.00%

(4.11%)

Thailand

0.556

0.00%

(71.57%)

Source: TWNIC, compiled by Digitimes, November 2017

