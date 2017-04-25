Taiwan 1Q17 international Internet bandwidth stands at 2.095Tbps, says TWNIC

Taiwan's direct Internet connection with 12 countries (including Hong Kong and Macao) reached total bandwidth of 2.095Tbps as of the end of the first quarter of 2017, increasing 1.38% on quarter and 22.13% on year, according to the latest quarterly survey conducted by the government-sponsored Taiwan Network Information Center (TWNIC).
HiNet (operated by Chunghwa Telecom) had international Internet connection bandwidth of 1,079.860Gbps at the end of the first quarter, the largest among all ISPs or non-commercial equivalents in Taiwan, followed by ncic (Sparq, 255.000Gbps), NTT (189.088Gbps), TFN (158.355Gbps), TWGate (131.994Gbps), CNS-KBT (64.000Gbps), AGC (60.000Gbps), EBIX (32.556Gbps), TANet (20.000Gbps), TWAREN (20.000Gbps), ASNet (17.465Gbps) and So-net (13.000Gbps).
|
TWNIC: Taiwan top-10 partners for international Internet connection by bandwidth, 1Q17 (Gbps)
|
Country/area
|
Bandwidth
|
Q/Q
|
Y/Y
|
US
|
1,141.027
|
3.55%
|
23.63%
|
Japan
|
378.766
|
0.00%
|
21.20%
|
Hong Kong
|
285.485
|
0.35%
|
27.98%
|
China
|
202.523
|
(8.59%)
|
8.95%
|
Singapore
|
32.815
|
(0.61%)
|
9.57%
|
South Korea
|
30.840
|
2.06%
|
62.55%
|
Philippines
|
10.156
|
(1.50%)
|
(1.50%)
|
Malaysia
|
6.010
|
(1.64%)
|
(1.64%)
|
UK
|
2.100
|
(4.11%)
|
(4.11%)
|
Thailand
|
0.556
|
(71.57%)
|
(71.57%)
Source: TWNIC, compiled by Digitimes, April 2017