Taiwan 4Q17 international Internet bandwidth at 2.147Tbps

Taiwan's direct Internet connection with 12 countries (including Hong Kong and Macau) reached bandwidth of 2.147Tbps in fourth-quarter 2017, decreasing 4.02% sequentially but increasing 3.91% on year, according to government-sponsored Taiwan Network Information Center (TWNIC).
HiNet (operated by Chunghwa Telecom) was the largest among all ISPs or non-commercial equivalents in Taiwan with 1,081.280Gbps in the quarter, followed by ncic (Sparq, 255.000Gbps), NTT (208.992Gbps), TFN (158.355Gbps), TWGate (142.568Gbps), CNS-KBT (84.000Gbps), AGC (60.000Gbps), EBIX (32.556Gbps), TANet (20.000Gbps), TWAREN (20.000Gbps), ASNet (17.465Gbps) and So-net (13.000Gbps).
TWNIC: Taiwan top-10 partners for Internet connection by bandwidth, 4Q17 (Gbps)
Country/area
Bandwidth
Q/Q
Y/Y
US
1,070.881
(9.88%)
(2.82%)
Japan
426.268
2.40%
12.54%
HK
355.743
2.18%
25.05%
China
189.927
0.00%
(14.28%)
South Korea
43.328
0.00%
43.38%
Singapore
40.327
0.00%
22.15%
Philippines
10.778
6.12%
4.53%
Malaysia
6.010
0.00%
(1.64%)
Thailand
0.556
0.00%
(71.57%)
Vietnam
0.189
0.00%
(45.22%)
Source: TWNIC, compiled by Digitimes, January 2018