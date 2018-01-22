Mobile + telecom
Taiwan 4Q17 international Internet bandwidth at 2.147Tbps
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei
Monday 22 January 2018

Taiwan's direct Internet connection with 12 countries (including Hong Kong and Macau) reached bandwidth of 2.147Tbps in fourth-quarter 2017, decreasing 4.02% sequentially but increasing 3.91% on year, according to government-sponsored Taiwan Network Information Center (TWNIC).

HiNet (operated by Chunghwa Telecom) was the largest among all ISPs or non-commercial equivalents in Taiwan with 1,081.280Gbps in the quarter, followed by ncic (Sparq, 255.000Gbps), NTT (208.992Gbps), TFN (158.355Gbps), TWGate (142.568Gbps), CNS-KBT (84.000Gbps), AGC (60.000Gbps), EBIX (32.556Gbps), TANet (20.000Gbps), TWAREN (20.000Gbps), ASNet (17.465Gbps) and So-net (13.000Gbps).

TWNIC: Taiwan top-10 partners for Internet connection by bandwidth, 4Q17 (Gbps)

Country/area

Bandwidth

Q/Q

Y/Y

US

1,070.881

(9.88%)

(2.82%)

Japan

426.268

2.40%

12.54%

HK

355.743

2.18%

25.05%

China

189.927

0.00%

(14.28%)

South Korea

43.328

0.00%

43.38%

Singapore

40.327

0.00%

22.15%

Philippines

10.778

6.12%

4.53%

Malaysia

6.010

0.00%

(1.64%)

Thailand

0.556

0.00%

(71.57%)

Vietnam

0.189

0.00%

(45.22%)

Source: TWNIC, compiled by Digitimes, January 2018

