Taiwan 4Q17 international Internet bandwidth at 2.147Tbps

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Taiwan's direct Internet connection with 12 countries (including Hong Kong and Macau) reached bandwidth of 2.147Tbps in fourth-quarter 2017, decreasing 4.02% sequentially but increasing 3.91% on year, according to government-sponsored Taiwan Network Information Center (TWNIC).

HiNet (operated by Chunghwa Telecom) was the largest among all ISPs or non-commercial equivalents in Taiwan with 1,081.280Gbps in the quarter, followed by ncic (Sparq, 255.000Gbps), NTT (208.992Gbps), TFN (158.355Gbps), TWGate (142.568Gbps), CNS-KBT (84.000Gbps), AGC (60.000Gbps), EBIX (32.556Gbps), TANet (20.000Gbps), TWAREN (20.000Gbps), ASNet (17.465Gbps) and So-net (13.000Gbps).

TWNIC: Taiwan top-10 partners for Internet connection by bandwidth, 4Q17 (Gbps) Country/area Bandwidth Q/Q Y/Y US 1,070.881 (9.88%) (2.82%) Japan 426.268 2.40% 12.54% HK 355.743 2.18% 25.05% China 189.927 0.00% (14.28%) South Korea 43.328 0.00% 43.38% Singapore 40.327 0.00% 22.15% Philippines 10.778 6.12% 4.53% Malaysia 6.010 0.00% (1.64%) Thailand 0.556 0.00% (71.57%) Vietnam 0.189 0.00% (45.22%)

Source: TWNIC, compiled by Digitimes, January 2018