Taiwan 4Q16 international Internet bandwidth stands at 2.067Tbps, says TWNIC
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 25 January 2017]

Taiwan's direct Internet connection with 15 countries (including Hong Kong and Macao) reached total bandwidth of 2.067Tbps as of fourth-quarter 2016, increasing 16.26% sequentially and 20.52% on year, according to the government-sponsored Taiwan Network Information Center (TWNIC).

HiNet (operated by Chunghwa Telecom) had international Internet connection bandwidth of 1,037.326Gbps in the fourth quarter, the largest among all ISPs and non-commercial equivalents in Taiwan, followed by ncic (Sparq, 255.000Gbps), NTT (189.088Gbps), TWGate (161.020Gbps), TFN (158.355Gbps), CNS-KBT (64.000Gbps), AGC (60.000Gbps), EBIX (32.556Gbps), TWAREN (20.000Gbps) and ASNet (17.465Gbps).

TWNIC: Taiwan's top-10 partners for international Internet connection by bandwidth, 4Q16 (Gbps)

Country/area

Bandwidth

Q/Q

Y/Y

US

1,101.947

19.40%

19.16%

Japan

378.777

9.04%

25.57%

Hong Kong

284.485

19.53%

25.09%

China

221.561

13.17%

16.70%

Singapore

33.015

10.24%

10.24%

South Korea

30.218

40.80%

59.27%

Philippines

10.311

0%

0%

Malaysia

6.110

0%

0%

UK

2.190

0%

0%

Thailand

1.956

0%

0%

Source: TWNIC, compiled by Digitimes, January 2017

