Taiwan 4Q16 international Internet bandwidth stands at 2.067Tbps, says TWNIC

Taiwan's direct Internet connection with 15 countries (including Hong Kong and Macao) reached total bandwidth of 2.067Tbps as of fourth-quarter 2016, increasing 16.26% sequentially and 20.52% on year, according to the government-sponsored Taiwan Network Information Center (TWNIC).
HiNet (operated by Chunghwa Telecom) had international Internet connection bandwidth of 1,037.326Gbps in the fourth quarter, the largest among all ISPs and non-commercial equivalents in Taiwan, followed by ncic (Sparq, 255.000Gbps), NTT (189.088Gbps), TWGate (161.020Gbps), TFN (158.355Gbps), CNS-KBT (64.000Gbps), AGC (60.000Gbps), EBIX (32.556Gbps), TWAREN (20.000Gbps) and ASNet (17.465Gbps).
|
TWNIC: Taiwan's top-10 partners for international Internet connection by bandwidth, 4Q16 (Gbps)
|
Country/area
|
Bandwidth
|
Q/Q
|
Y/Y
|
US
|
1,101.947
|
19.40%
|
19.16%
|
Japan
|
378.777
|
9.04%
|
25.57%
|
Hong Kong
|
284.485
|
19.53%
|
25.09%
|
China
|
221.561
|
13.17%
|
16.70%
|
Singapore
|
33.015
|
10.24%
|
10.24%
|
South Korea
|
30.218
|
40.80%
|
59.27%
|
Philippines
|
10.311
|
0%
|
0%
|
Malaysia
|
6.110
|
0%
|
0%
|
UK
|
2.190
|
0%
|
0%
|
Thailand
|
1.956
|
0%
|
0%
Source: TWNIC, compiled by Digitimes, January 2017