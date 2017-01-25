Taiwan 4Q16 international Internet bandwidth stands at 2.067Tbps, says TWNIC

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 25 January 2017]

Taiwan's direct Internet connection with 15 countries (including Hong Kong and Macao) reached total bandwidth of 2.067Tbps as of fourth-quarter 2016, increasing 16.26% sequentially and 20.52% on year, according to the government-sponsored Taiwan Network Information Center (TWNIC).

HiNet (operated by Chunghwa Telecom) had international Internet connection bandwidth of 1,037.326Gbps in the fourth quarter, the largest among all ISPs and non-commercial equivalents in Taiwan, followed by ncic (Sparq, 255.000Gbps), NTT (189.088Gbps), TWGate (161.020Gbps), TFN (158.355Gbps), CNS-KBT (64.000Gbps), AGC (60.000Gbps), EBIX (32.556Gbps), TWAREN (20.000Gbps) and ASNet (17.465Gbps).

TWNIC: Taiwan's top-10 partners for international Internet connection by bandwidth, 4Q16 (Gbps) Country/area Bandwidth Q/Q Y/Y US 1,101.947 19.40% 19.16% Japan 378.777 9.04% 25.57% Hong Kong 284.485 19.53% 25.09% China 221.561 13.17% 16.70% Singapore 33.015 10.24% 10.24% South Korea 30.218 40.80% 59.27% Philippines 10.311 0% 0% Malaysia 6.110 0% 0% UK 2.190 0% 0% Thailand 1.956 0% 0%

Source: TWNIC, compiled by Digitimes, January 2017