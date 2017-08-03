LedLink 2Q17 gross margin hits 17-quarter high

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 3 August 2017]

LedLink Optics, a maker of secondary optical lenses used in LED lighting, has released its second-quarter 2017 financial report, with gross margin of 45.69% being the highest quarterly level since second-quarter 2013.

LedLink posted consolidated revenues of NT$315.1 million (US$10.4 million), net operating profit of NT$55.7 million, net profit of NT$50.2 million and net EPS of NT$0.97 for the second quarter, leading to consolidated revenues of NT$600.2 million, gross margin of 44.74%, net operating profit of NT$92.1 million, net profit of NT$75.8 million and net EPS of NT$1.49 for January-June.

LedLink creates 60-80 new molds every month for producing new models of secondary optical lenses, the company said. Currently, 45% of secondary optical lenses are used in LED outdoor lighting, 35% in commercial lighting and 20% in automotive and other types of lighting, LedLink noted.

As adoption of automotive lighting products is increasing, LedLink has cooperated with automotive lamp makers to develop secondary optical lenses for headlights, daytime running lamps and in-car lights, the company indicated. The revenue proportion for secondary optical lenses for automotive lighting is expected to rise from 7-8% in 2016 to about 10% in 2017, LedLink said.

Market analysts expect LedLink to generate net EPS of NT$3.4 for 2017, growing over 20% on year.