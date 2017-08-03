Taipei, Saturday, August 5, 2017 08:09 (GMT+8)
partly cloudy
Taipei
36°C
LedLink 2Q17 gross margin hits 17-quarter high
Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 3 August 2017]

LedLink Optics, a maker of secondary optical lenses used in LED lighting, has released its second-quarter 2017 financial report, with gross margin of 45.69% being the highest quarterly level since second-quarter 2013.

LedLink posted consolidated revenues of NT$315.1 million (US$10.4 million), net operating profit of NT$55.7 million, net profit of NT$50.2 million and net EPS of NT$0.97 for the second quarter, leading to consolidated revenues of NT$600.2 million, gross margin of 44.74%, net operating profit of NT$92.1 million, net profit of NT$75.8 million and net EPS of NT$1.49 for January-June.

LedLink creates 60-80 new molds every month for producing new models of secondary optical lenses, the company said. Currently, 45% of secondary optical lenses are used in LED outdoor lighting, 35% in commercial lighting and 20% in automotive and other types of lighting, LedLink noted.

As adoption of automotive lighting products is increasing, LedLink has cooperated with automotive lamp makers to develop secondary optical lenses for headlights, daytime running lamps and in-car lights, the company indicated. The revenue proportion for secondary optical lenses for automotive lighting is expected to rise from 7-8% in 2016 to about 10% in 2017, LedLink said.

Market analysts expect LedLink to generate net EPS of NT$3.4 for 2017, growing over 20% on year.

Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link