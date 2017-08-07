Global chip sales increase in 2Q17, says SEMI

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 7 August 2017]

Worldwide sales of semiconductors reached US$97.9 billion during the second quarter of 2017, an increase of 5.8% over the previous quarter and 23.7% more than the second quarter of 2016, according to the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA).

Chip sales for the month of June 2017 reached US$32.6 billion, an uptick of 2.0% over the May total of US$32.0 billion, and a surge of 23.7% compared to the June 2016 total of US$26.4 billion, said SIA.

Regionally, sales increased compared to June 2016 in the Americas (33.4%), China (25.5%), Asia Pacific/All Other (19.5%), Europe (18.3%), and Japan (18.0%). Sales also were up across all regions compared to May: the Americas (5.1%), Europe (1.9%), China (1.5%), Japan (1.0%), and Asia Pacific/All Other (0.8%).

Global chip sales for the first half of 2017 were 20.8% higher than they were at the same point in 2016, SIA indicated.

"The global semiconductor industry has enjoyed impressive sales growth midway through 2017, posting its highest-ever quarterly sales in Q2 and record monthly sales in June," said John Neuffer, president and CEO of SIA. "Sales into the Americas market were particularly robust in June, and all regional markets saw growth of at least 18% year-over-year. Conditions are favorable for continued market growth in the months ahead."