Taipei, Wednesday, August 9, 2017 01:55 (GMT+8)
partly cloudy
Taipei
37°C
Global chip sales increase in 2Q17, says SEMI
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 7 August 2017]

Worldwide sales of semiconductors reached US$97.9 billion during the second quarter of 2017, an increase of 5.8% over the previous quarter and 23.7% more than the second quarter of 2016, according to the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA).

Chip sales for the month of June 2017 reached US$32.6 billion, an uptick of 2.0% over the May total of US$32.0 billion, and a surge of 23.7% compared to the June 2016 total of US$26.4 billion, said SIA.

Regionally, sales increased compared to June 2016 in the Americas (33.4%), China (25.5%), Asia Pacific/All Other (19.5%), Europe (18.3%), and Japan (18.0%). Sales also were up across all regions compared to May: the Americas (5.1%), Europe (1.9%), China (1.5%), Japan (1.0%), and Asia Pacific/All Other (0.8%).

Global chip sales for the first half of 2017 were 20.8% higher than they were at the same point in 2016, SIA indicated.

"The global semiconductor industry has enjoyed impressive sales growth midway through 2017, posting its highest-ever quarterly sales in Q2 and record monthly sales in June," said John Neuffer, president and CEO of SIA. "Sales into the Americas market were particularly robust in June, and all regional markets saw growth of at least 18% year-over-year. Conditions are favorable for continued market growth in the months ahead."

Realtime news

  • ASE July revenues slip 4% sequentially

    Bits + chips | 5h ago

  • Macronix intros new OctaFlash to power instant-on applications

    Bits + chips | 5h 2min ago

  • Nvidia invests in China self-driving startup

    IT + CE | 5h 4min ago

  • Darfon nets NT$0.82 per share for 1H17

    Before Going to Press | 5h 18min ago

  • NSP sees net loss per share of NT$1.83 for 1H17

    Before Going to Press | 5h 19min ago

  • GET sees net loss per share of NT$1.63 for 1H17

    Before Going to Press | 5h 20min ago

  • CPT, HannStar July revenues increase

    Before Going to Press | 5h 21min ago

  • NVM IP provider eMemory optimistic about 2H17

    Before Going to Press | 5h 22min ago

  • Foxconn to work with Rockwell Automation for Wisconsin plants

    Before Going to Press | 5h 22min ago

  • Giga Solar July revenues down on year

    Before Going to Press | 6h 6min ago

  • GCS optimistic about GaAs demand for VCSEL, data center applications

    Before Going to Press | 6h 7min ago

  • ASE July revenues slip 4% sequentially

    Before Going to Press | 6h 8min ago

  • Quanta Storage showcases own-brand SSD

    Before Going to Press | 6h 8min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
Yilan Science Park
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020

    Digitimes Research expects global AP shipments to surpass the 1.9 billion mark in 2017, with smartphones remaining the main application. Qualcomm will be leading the market in 2017, as other players continue playing catch up and scramble for funds to invest in more diverse applications.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link