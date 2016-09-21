Southeast Asia is stage for Taiwan online service providers, says TiEA president

Heemie Weng, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 21 September 2016]

For Taiwan-based online e-commerce, shopping or gaming service operators, Southeast Asia countries afford relatively good opportunities for extending business operations from the domestic market to overseas, according to president Jamie Lin for the Taiwan Internet and E-Commerce Association (TiEA),.

Lin is co-founder of AppWorks Ventures, a venture capital firm focusing on Internet-based start-ups.

In the past 15 years, many of Taiwan-based online e-commerce, shopping or gaming service operators chose to tap the China market for extending their operations abroad, but few of them have succeeded mainly due to very intense competition there, Lin said.

Use of smartphones is fast increasing in Southeast Asia and these countries, except Singapore, have lagged behind in development of e-commerce, Lin noted. Thus, Southeast Asian countries become potential overseas markets for Taiwan-based operators, Lin indicated.

In helping TiEA members tap markets in Southeast Asia, TiEA selects countries as target markets for individual members based on their products, services and business models, Lin explained. For example, TiEA selected Thailand mainly for PChome Online, momo, EZTABLE and Net Publishing, Indonesia mainly for Soft-World International, Malaysia for cacaFly and the Philippines for shopping99, Lin said.

TiEA president Jamie Lin

Photo: Heemie Weng, Digitimes, September 2016