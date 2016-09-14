Taipei, Wednesday, September 14, 2016 18:54 (GMT+8)
CWTC listed on Taiwan OTC
Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 14 September 2016]

Chang Wah Technology (CWTC), which manufactures LED leadframe packaging materials, started trading on Taiwan's over-the-counter (OTC) stock market at an initial price of NT$102 (US$3.22) per share on September 13.

CWTC's major product lines include EMC (epoxy molding compound) lead frames and pre-molded QFN metal lead frames used for display backlights, handset flashes, LED lighting, outdoors displays and car LED applications.

Market watchers expect CWTC to post 5-10% revenue growth sequentially in the third quarter. CWTC's sales for the second half of 2016 are also set to outperform those for the first half, the watchers said.

CWTC has reported consolidated revenues of NT$302 million (US$9.52 million) for the first eight months of 2016, up 34.6% on year.

In addition, CWTC chairman Chia-neg Huang has advised the Taiwan government to welcome investments by China's investors in the local IC sector in a "manageable" way. Banning them could have negative consequences, Huang said.

