IC distributor Audix reports increased earnings for 2016

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 16 February 2017]

Semiconductor distributor Audix has reported pre-tax profits of NT$595 million (US$19.35 million) for 2016, increasing nearly 10% from a year earlier. EPS for 2016 year stood at NT$3.70 compared to NT$3.52 of a year earlier.

Audix has recently turned itself into a manufacturer of VCM (voice coil motor) and connector products, with the manufacturing business currently accounting for 25% of its total sales and 60% of earnings, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report.

Distribution and sales of IC parts still account for 70% of Audix's total revenues but contribute only 16% of its earnings, the paper noted. Audix posted revenues of NT$12.01 billion in 2016, increasing 13.4% from a year earlier.

The company's stock price gained NT$0.30 to finish at NT$37.75 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the February 16 session.