Pihsiang Machinery sets up 2MWp rooftop PV system in northeastern Taiwan

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 19 January 2017]

Pihsiang Machinery Mfg., a maker of electric wheelchairs, scooters and bicycles, has cooperated with J&V Energy Technology, an investor in PV power generation, and New Green Power, an EPC (engineering, procurement, construction) contractor for PV power generation, to set up a rooftop PV system with total installation capacity of 2MWp to generate electricity of estimated 2.11 million kWh a year, according to Pihsiang.

The PV system is set up on the roof of Pihsiang's factory in northeastern Taiwan and consists of CdTe thin-film PV modules which generate electricity more efficiently than PV modules made with crystalline silicon solar cells in areas with less sunlight, Pihsiang explained. CdTe thin-film PV modules are produced by US-based First Solar.

For the PV system, J&V Energy provides funds and New Green Power is responsible for design, construction, operation and maintenance. The PV system is so far the largest rooftop system in Asia for First Solar.