ShunSin obtains orders for fingerprint sensor modules from China

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 2 October 2017]

ShunSin Technology, a subsidiary of Foxconn Electronics (Hon Hai Precision Industry) specializing in assembly and test of system-in-package (SiP) modules, has obtained new orders for fingerprint sensor modules for use in smartphones rolled out by China-based smartphone brand vendors, according to company Wen-Yi Hsu.

Sales generated from orders for fingerprint sensor products are set to account for 10-15% of ShunSin's revenues in 2018, up from only 5% in 2017, said Hsu.

ShunSin is looking to further diversify its offerings in 2018 by focusing on other applications including 100G optical modules, acoustics modules and light perception modules, Hsu indicated. Sales generated from orders for SiP modules reduced as a proportion of company revenues to 56% in the first half of 2017 from as high as 77% in 2016.

ShunSin has been diversifying its products over the past two years, and the efforts are expected to bear fruit in 2018, Hsu noted.

ShunSin reported consolidated revenues of about NT$1.5 billion (US$49.4 million) for the first half of 2017, down 29.9% on year. Gross margin and operating margin for the six-month period came to 20.97% and 11.13%, respectively. The company generated net profits of NT$117 million in the first half of 2017, down 78.5% from a year earlier, with EPS reaching NT$1.11.