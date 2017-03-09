Taipei, Friday, March 10, 2017 16:57 (GMT+8)
ShunSin posts EPS of NT$9.12 for 2016
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 9 March 2017]

ShunSin Technology, a subsidiary of Foxconn Electronics (Hon Hai Precision Industry) specializing in assembly and test of system-in-package (SiP) modules, has announced net profits for 2016 came to NT$961 million (US$31 million) or NT$9.12 per share.

ShunSin's net profits for 2016 were 12.5% lower than the NT$1.1 billion a year ago, while consolidated revenues declined 30.1% on year to NT$4.13 billion. Gross margin climbed 3.64pp to 27.73% in 2016, while operating margin grew 0.54pp on year to 17.63%.

ShunSin has decided to distribute a cash dividend of NT$5.40 for 2016.

In addition, ShunSin posted consolidated revenues for February 2017 of NT$245 million, down 13.2% on year. Revenues came to NT$490 million for the first two months of the year, down 21.5% from the same period in 2016.

