SiP module supplier ShunSin to roll out more fingerprint sensor, telematics modules in 2017

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 16 February 2017]

ShunSin Technology, a subsidiary of Foxconn Electronics specializing in assembly and test of system-in-package (SiP) modules, plans to focus more on fingerprint sensor and telematics modules in 2017, according to a Chinese-language udn.com report.

Sales of fingerprint sensor modules and telematics modules will account for 35% of the company's total sales in 2017, said the report.

The company has announced consolidated revenues of NT$244 million (US$7.937 million) for January, decreasing 28.41% from a year earlier.

The company's stock price slid NT$2 to finish at NT$114 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the February 16 session.