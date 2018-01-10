AMD unveils upcoming product plans at CES 2018

Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES, Taipei

AMD has detailed its forthcoming roll-out plan for its new and next generation of high-performance computing and graphics products during an event in Las Vegas just prior to the opening of CES 2018. Alongside announcing the first desktop Ryzen processors with built-in Radeon Vega Graphics, AMD also detailed the full lineup of Ryzen mobile APUs including the new Ryzen Pro and Ryzen 3 models, and provided a first look at the performance of its upcoming 12nm second-generation Ryzen desktop CPU expected to launch in April.

In graphics, AMD announced the expansion of the Vega family with Radeon Vega Mobile and that its first 7nm product is planned to be a Radeon Vega GPU specifically built for machine learning applications.

The Zen core, currently shipping in Ryzen desktop and mobile processors, is in production at both 14nm and 12nm, with 12nm samples now shipping, while the Zen 2 design is complete and will improve on the Zen design in multiple dimensions.

The company is expanding the Vega product family in 2018 with the Radeon Vega Mobile GPU for ultrathin notebooks and will introduce its first 7nm product, a Vega-based GPU built specifically for machine learning applications.

AMD's desktop Ryzen APUs, which combine the latest Zen core and AMD Radeon graphics engine based on the Vega architecture is planned to be available starting February 12, 2018.

For the second-generation Ryzen desktop CPU product line, AMD's first 12nm processor with Precision Boost 2 technology is scheduled for introduction in April 2018.

AMD's Ryzen Pro mobile processors with Radeon Vega graphics are expected to launch in the second quarter of 2018, targeting commercial, enterprise, and public sector implementation.

For regular mobile processor, AMD expanded the Ryzen mobile processor family with the introduction of the Ryzen 3 mobile processor.

AMD discussed its first mobile discrete graphics solution based on the Vega architecture. This razor-thin Radeon Vega Mobile GPU is designed to enable new, powerful gaming notebooks in 2018 with performance and efficiency.

AMD also announced that Radeon Software will add support for HDMI 2.1 Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) technology on Radeon RX products in an upcoming driver release. This support will come as an addition to the Radeon FreeSync technology umbrella, as displays with HDMI 2.1 VRR support reach market.

AMD Ryzen desktop processors with Radeon Vega graphics: specifications Model CPU cores Threads Max boost clock Graphics compute units Max GPU clock L2/L3 cache TDP Ryzen 5 2400G with Radeon RX Vega graphics 4 8 3.9GHz 11 1,250MHz 6MB 45-65W Ryzen 3 2200G with Radeon Vega graphics 4 4 3.7GHz 8 1,100MHz 6MB 45-65W

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, January 2018

AMD Ryzen Pro mobile processors with Radeon Vega graphics: specifications Model CPU cores Threads Max boost clock Graphics compute units Max GPU clock L2/L3 cache TDP Ryzen 7 Pro 2700U with Radeon Vega graphics 4 8 3.8GHz 10 1,300 MHz 6MB 15W nominal Ryzen 5 Pro 2500U with Radeon Vega graphics 4 8 3.6GHz 8 1,100 MHz 6MB 15W nominal Ryzen 3 Pro 2300U with Radeon Vega graphics 4 4 3.4GHz 6 1,100 MHz 6MB 15W nominal

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, January 2018

AMD Ryzen mobile processors with Radeon Vega graphics: specifications Model CPU cores Threads Max boost clock Graphics compute units Max GPU clock L2/L3 cache TDP Ryzen 7 2700U with Radeon Vega graphics 4 8 3.8GHz 10 1,300MHz 6MB 15W nominal Ryzen 5 2500U with Radeon Vega graphics 4 8 3.6GHz 8 1,100MHz 6MB 15W nominal Ryzen 3 2300U with Radeon Vega graphics 4 4 3.4GHz 6 1,100MHz 6MB 15W nominal Ryzen 3 2200U with Radeon Vega graphics 2 4 3.4GHz 3 1,000MHz 5MB 15W nominal

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, January 2018