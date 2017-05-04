BizLink completes acquisition of Lenoi electronics business group

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Thursday 4 May 2017]

Connector and cable maker BizLink has announced it has completed the acquisition of Germany-based Lenoi’s electronics product business group. The transaction will allow the company to acquire the business group’s production bases in Europe and China, as well as related staff, helping it to expand its business in these markets.

BizLink spent EUR50 million (US$54.48 million) wholly acquiring the business group in early January and has recently completed the process.

BizLink noted that the business group achieved revenues of around EUR137 million in 2016 and expects the unit to benefit the company operation in 2017.