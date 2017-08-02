IC Insights revises 2017 IC market forecast to 16% growth

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 2 August 2017]

Entering the second half of 2017, it is clear the IC industry is on course for a much stronger upturn than was initially forecast in January, according to IC Insights. The research firm now expects the IC market to increase 16% in 2017, due to exceptional growth in the DRAM and NAND flash memory markets.

The DRAM market is now forecast to grow 55% and the NAND flash market is expected to rise 35% in 2017 - in both cases, almost entirely due to fast-rising prices rather than unit growth, IC Insights said. Excluding these two markets, the overall IC market growth is forecast to show just 6% year-over-year growth.

The expected 16% increase would be the first double-digit gain for the IC market since it expanded by 33% in 2010 - the recession-recovery year - and the fifth double-digit increase for the IC market since 2000, IC Insights said.

The DRAM market has had a notable impact on total IC market growth in recent years. With market surges of 32% and 34% in 2013 and 2014, respectively, the DRAM market alone boosted the worldwide IC market growth rate by three percentage points in 2013 and four percentage points in 2014, IC Insights noted.

At US$64.2 billion, the DRAM market is forecast to be by far the largest single product category in the IC industry in 2017, exceeding the expected second-ranked MPU market for standard PCs and servers (US$47.1 billion) by US$17.1 billion this year, IC Insights indicated.