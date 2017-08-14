PMOLED panel maker WiseChip reports earnings for 1H17

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 14 August 2017]

PMOLED (passive matrix OLED) panel maker WiseChip Semiconductor has reported net profits of NT$127 million (US$4.184 million) or NT$2.86 per share for the first half of 2017.

Revenues for the six-month period totaled NT$905 million with a gross margin of 33.04%, the company reported.

WiseChip is expected to see its sales gain momentum in the second half of 2017 due to the availability of new production capacity, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report.

WiseChip is developing flexible PMOLED display products for the automotive after-market and has already delivered samples to over 10 potential clients for verification, said the report, citing company chairman Wang Hong-jun.

The company saw its revenues climb 10.4% on month and 46.2% on year to a record high of NT$182 million in July. Accumulated 2017 revenues through July totaled NT$1.088 billion, up 13.4% on year.