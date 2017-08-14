Taipei, Wednesday, August 16, 2017 05:19 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
34°C
PMOLED panel maker WiseChip reports earnings for 1H17
Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 14 August 2017]

PMOLED (passive matrix OLED) panel maker WiseChip Semiconductor has reported net profits of NT$127 million (US$4.184 million) or NT$2.86 per share for the first half of 2017.

Revenues for the six-month period totaled NT$905 million with a gross margin of 33.04%, the company reported.

WiseChip is expected to see its sales gain momentum in the second half of 2017 due to the availability of new production capacity, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report.

WiseChip is developing flexible PMOLED display products for the automotive after-market and has already delivered samples to over 10 potential clients for verification, said the report, citing company chairman Wang Hong-jun.

The company saw its revenues climb 10.4% on month and 46.2% on year to a record high of NT$182 million in July. Accumulated 2017 revenues through July totaled NT$1.088 billion, up 13.4% on year.

Categories: Display panel Displays

Tags: panel PMOLED

Realtime news

  • HiSilicon among top-5 customers of TSMC

    Before Going to Press | 7h 23min ago

  • 85% of jobs in 2030 not yet created, says Dell report

    Before Going to Press | 7h 32min ago

  • Dell stresses importance of digital transformation at technology forum

    Before Going to Press | 7h 38min ago

  • GET solar wafer production affected by power outage in Taiwan

    Before Going to Press | 7h 48min ago

  • China market: Clevo retail chain to expand

    Before Going to Press | 7h 50min ago

  • Taiwan market: Sharp intros Aquos S2

    Before Going to Press | 8h 15min ago

  • Sunplus growing presence in auto electronics sector

    Before Going to Press | 8h 22min ago

  • China Internet user base over 751 million at end of June, says CNNIC

    Before Going to Press | 8h 24min ago

  • Spreadtrum to roll out 12nm chips in 2018

    Before Going to Press | 8h 29min ago

  • August prices for VGA RAM hike over 30% on month

    Before Going to Press | 8h 30min ago

  • Globalfoundries demos 2.5D HBM solution

    Before Going to Press | 8h 38min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
UMC
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020

    Digitimes Research expects global AP shipments to surpass the 1.9 billion mark in 2017, with smartphones remaining the main application. Qualcomm will be leading the market in 2017, as other players continue playing catch up and scramble for funds to invest in more diverse applications.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link