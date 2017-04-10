WiseChip Semiconductor showcases flexible PMOLED panels at Finetech Japan 2017

Rebecca Kuo, Tokyo; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 10 April 2017]

PMOLED (passive matrix OLED) panel maker WiseChip Semiconductor showcased 1.36- and 1.8-inch flexible PMOLED panels with radii of less than 40mm and thickness of 0.3mm at Finetech Japan 2017 taking place in Tokyo during April 5-7, according to the company.

The flexible PMOLED panels can be used in credit cards and identification cards, WiseChip said. The panels are in the process of certification, and WiseChip is poised to start production at a 2.5G factory in the second half of 2017.

In addition, WiseChip exhibited a 4.1-inch transparent PMOLED panel which features quick response to information at up to 10-microsecond and brightness of over 3,000nits, designed for automotive, industrial and medical displays as well as smart wearable devices.

WiseChip posted consolidated revenues of NT$175 million (US$5.7 million) for March, growing 31.69% on month and 15.24% on year, and NT$495 million for January-March, dipping 0.07% on year.

Photo: Rebecca Kuo, Digitimes, April 2017