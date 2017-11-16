WiseChip to showcase new in-cell PMOLED touch panels

Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 16 November 2017]

PMOLED panel maker WiseChip Semiconductor will showcase its1.36- and 1.8-inch flexible in-cell PMOLED touch panels at the upcoming China Hi-Tech Fair 2017 in Shenzhen from November 16-21.

The flexible PMOLED panels come with a thickness of 0.3mm and a curvature radius of below 30mm and are ideal for production of mobile devices such as industrial controller devices, smart bracelets, identification cards and other products, according to company sources.

Meanwhile, the company reported net profits of NT$76.88 million (US$2.554 million) or NT$1.69 per share for the third quarter of 2017 thanks to improved yield rates.

For the first three quarters of 2017, net profits totaled NT$204 million or NT$4.53 per share on revenues of NT$1.459 billion.

The company also saw its revenues grow 7.5% on month and 47.2% on year to a record high of NT$207 million in October. Accumulated 2017 revenues through October totaled NT$1.666 billion, up 20.2% on year.

The company is expected to report revenues of NT$2.1 billion with an EPS of NT$6.3 for all of 2017, according to a Chinese-language Commercial Times report.

WiseChip sees bright prospects for flexible PMOLED panels.

Photo: Company