Phison posts record 2Q17 profit

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 11 August 2017]

Memory device controller supplier Phison Electronics has reported net profits of NT$1.59 billion (US$52.5 million) for the second quarter of 2017, up 24% sequentially and hitting a record high. EPS for the quarter came to NT$8.07.

Phison generated consolidated revenues of NT$10.49 billion in the second quarter, up 9.8% sequentially. Despite tight supply of NAND flash chips, Phison holds sufficient chip inventory enabling it to enjoy gains in inventory value.

Phison saw its net profits climb 55.9% from a year earlier to NT$2.87 billion in the first half of 2017. EPS for the six-month period came to NT$14.57.