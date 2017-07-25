Taipei, Wednesday, July 26, 2017 12:36 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
36°C
RiTdisplay to report impressive EPS in 1H17, says report
Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 25 July 2017]

PMOLED panel maker RiTdisplay is expected to report an EPS of NT$6.00-6.50 for the first half of 2017 based on its strong sales performance recorded in the six-month period, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report.

RiTdisplay's revenues of NT$193 million (US$6.366 million) for June 2017 were the second highest so far for the year. And the company also saw it revenues increase 9.86% on year to NT$1.095 billion in the first half of 2017.

RiTdisplay's results will further improve in the second half thanks to capacity ramps. The company expanded its capacity to 18,000 glass substrates a month in January from the previous 15,000 units and plans to jack it up further by 40% in the second half of the year, said the paper.

The company's stock price shed NT$41.86 to close at NT$124 on Taiwan's stock market on July 25 after ex-rights.

Categories: Display panel Displays

Tags: EPS RiTdisplay

Companies: RiTdisplay

Realtime news

  • Taiwan market: Smartphone sales rebound in June

    Mobile + telecom | 7min ago

  • China may hike 2020 target cumulative PV installation capacity to 150GWp, says IHS

    Green energy | 1h 19min ago

  • Taiwan sees 2015 technology trade deficit of NT$123.9 billion, says MOEA

    Bits + chips | 2h 49min ago

  • Value of semiconductor industry M&A deals slows dramatically in 1H17, says IC Insights

    Bits + chips | 3h 39min ago

  • Young Optics suffers 1H17 net loss per share of NT$0.97

    IT + CE | 3h 44min ago

  • SPIL net profits hike in 2Q17

    Bits + chips | Jul 25, 21:49

  • PTI optimistic about 3Q17

    Bits + chips | Jul 25, 21:46

  • India reportedly to start anti-dumping probe into PV products from China, Taiwan, Malaysia

    Green energy | Jul 25, 20:49

  • China January-June software revenues reach CNY2.558 trillion, says MIIT

    IT + CE | Jul 25, 20:36

  • Merry reports strong earnings for 2Q17

    Mobile + telecom | Jul 25, 20:33

  • Silicon wafer shipments remain at record highs, says SEMI

    Bits + chips | Jul 25, 20:31

  • China January-June software revenues reach CNY2.558 trillion, says MIIT

    Before Going to Press | Jul 25, 20:21

  • Merry reports strong earnings for 2Q17

    Before Going to Press | Jul 25, 20:20

  • Aaeon nets NT$2.99 per share for 2Q17

    Before Going to Press | Jul 25, 20:20

  • Taiwan IC design service and IP firms land AI chip orders from China

    Before Going to Press | Jul 25, 20:18

  • Deren cooperates with Intel to develop USB 3.1 front-panel internal connectors and cable

    Before Going to Press | Jul 25, 20:18

  • Taiwan to host WCIT 2017

    Before Going to Press | Jul 25, 20:12

Pause
 | 
View more
UMC
Trends and forecasts for the China FPD industry, 2014-2017
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link