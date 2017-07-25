RiTdisplay to report impressive EPS in 1H17, says report

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 25 July 2017]

PMOLED panel maker RiTdisplay is expected to report an EPS of NT$6.00-6.50 for the first half of 2017 based on its strong sales performance recorded in the six-month period, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report.

RiTdisplay's revenues of NT$193 million (US$6.366 million) for June 2017 were the second highest so far for the year. And the company also saw it revenues increase 9.86% on year to NT$1.095 billion in the first half of 2017.

RiTdisplay's results will further improve in the second half thanks to capacity ramps. The company expanded its capacity to 18,000 glass substrates a month in January from the previous 15,000 units and plans to jack it up further by 40% in the second half of the year, said the paper.

The company's stock price shed NT$41.86 to close at NT$124 on Taiwan's stock market on July 25 after ex-rights.