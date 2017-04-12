RiTdisplay to further expand PMOLED capacity

Rebecca Kuo, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 12 April 2017]

PMOLED panel maker RiTdisplay has expanded monthly production capacity from 15,000 glass substrates originally to 18,000 units, and will further expand monthly capacity by 40% to 25,200 glass substrates at the end of 2017, company president and CEO DC Wang said at an April 12 investors conference.

In terms of technology, RiTdisplay has no substantial competitors in the below 2-inch PMOLED panel segment and aims to keep benefiting from the niche market, Wang said. RiTdisplay will not extend development and production to AMOLED units because AMOLED entails large investment and there are many new competitors for AMOLED panels, especially China-based ones, Wang explained.

For 2016, RiTdisplay posted consolidated revenues of NT$2.139 billion (US$67.4 million), growing 29.64% on year, gross margin of 24.38%, up 16.02pp, net operating profit of NT$248.3 million, up 86.89%, net profit of NT$330.8 million, up 174.37%, and net EPS of NT$11.82, and will distribute a dividend of NT$5.00, NT$0.50 in cash and NT$4.50 in stock.