Taipei, Wednesday, August 2, 2017 22:22 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
34°C
RiTdisplay sees earnings ride high in 1H17
Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 2 August 2017]

PMOLED panel maker RiTdisplay has reported net profits of NT$182 million (US$6.017 million) for the first half of 2017, increasing 17.42% from a year earlier. EPS for the six-month period stood at NT$6.42 but scaled down to NT$4.43 after capital was expanded through a recent rights issue.

The company recently handed out dividends of NT$5 for 2016, including NT$4.50 in shares and NT$0.50 in cash.

Gross margin for the second quarter reached 27%, compared to 25% a year earlier thanks to an improvement in product mix as well as in production efficiency, according to company president and CEO DC Wang.

The company has been operating at full capacity since March 2017, with the majority of orders coming from the wearable device, household appliance and niche-market segments, Wang said.

Both revenues and earnings are expected to grow by a single-digit rate in the third quarter as compared to the previous quarter due to limits in capacity ramps, noted Wang, who added the company is set for booming sales in the fourth quarter as new capacity will become available.

Categories: Display panel Displays

Tags: OLED RiTdisplay

Companies: RiTdisplay

Realtime news

  • Global Lighting reports decreased earnings for 2Q17

    Displays | 5min ago

  • Shanghai Huahong to build 12-inch fab in Wuxi

    Bits + chips | 35min ago

  • Alpha Networks sees profits down in 2Q17

    Mobile + telecom - Newswatch | 40min ago

  • Novatek expects 2-5% revenue growth in 3Q17

    Bits + chips | 1h 38min ago

  • Qualcomm, Win Semi reportedly to team up for 5G mobile infrastructure

    Bits + chips | 4h 21min ago

  • CHPT posts record profits for 2Q, 1H17

    Bits + chips | 5h 14min ago

  • Inspection service firm Sporton sees 2Q17 profits rise

    Before Going to Press | 45min ago

  • Competition in gaming desktop PC segment heating up

    Before Going to Press | 1h 41min ago

  • LG, Sony, Sharp ramping TV shipments at expense of Samsung, China players

    Before Going to Press | 1h 47min ago

  • LG Display OLED expansion plans to affect global TV market

    Before Going to Press | 1h 51min ago

  • Sanan, Epistar to expand LED chip capacity

    Before Going to Press | 1h 54min ago

  • HHGrace to build 12-inch fab in Wuxi

    Before Going to Press | 1h 55min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
WCIT 2017
Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link