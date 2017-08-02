RiTdisplay sees earnings ride high in 1H17

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 2 August 2017]

PMOLED panel maker RiTdisplay has reported net profits of NT$182 million (US$6.017 million) for the first half of 2017, increasing 17.42% from a year earlier. EPS for the six-month period stood at NT$6.42 but scaled down to NT$4.43 after capital was expanded through a recent rights issue.

The company recently handed out dividends of NT$5 for 2016, including NT$4.50 in shares and NT$0.50 in cash.

Gross margin for the second quarter reached 27%, compared to 25% a year earlier thanks to an improvement in product mix as well as in production efficiency, according to company president and CEO DC Wang.

The company has been operating at full capacity since March 2017, with the majority of orders coming from the wearable device, household appliance and niche-market segments, Wang said.

Both revenues and earnings are expected to grow by a single-digit rate in the third quarter as compared to the previous quarter due to limits in capacity ramps, noted Wang, who added the company is set for booming sales in the fourth quarter as new capacity will become available.