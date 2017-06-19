Teco Electric & Machinery focusing on customized, system products in 2017

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 19 June 2017]

Own-brand electric machinery maker Teco Electric & Machinery will focus on customized and system products, and has set target revenues of NT$50 billion (US$1.66 billion) for 2017, according to company chairwoman Sophia Chiu.

In line with providing customized products, Teco Electric & Machinery has optimized its product lines and reduced time taken in designing products, and hiked production efficiency, Chiu said. For system products and solutions, Teco Electric & Machinery has offered I (inverters) + M (motors) + G (gear reducers) power actuation and transmission solutions, Chiu noted.

In addition, Teco Electric & Machinery will enhance competition for public construction projects on power generation and/or distribution as well as water resources in overseas emerging markets. In the Taiwan market, Teco Electric & Machinery will set up rooftop PV systems at its own and affiliated factories in combination with in-house-developed micro power grids and smart energy management systems as a model smart city solution. For overseas production and marketing, Teco Electric & Machinery will invest in India, Africa and Southeast Asia.

Teco Electric & Machinery's shareholders, at the 2017 meeting on June 16, approved the distribution of a cash dividend of NT$0.88 (US$0.029) for 2016, accounting for 50.00% of the corresponding net EPS of NT$1.76.