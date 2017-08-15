Taiwan Chelic 2Q17 revenues rise 58% sequentially

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 15 August 2017]

Pneumatic automation component maker Taiwan Chelic has reported its second-quarter 2017 consolidated revenues reached NT$418 million (US$14.09 million), up 58.33% sequentially, with net profits of NT$60 million and EPS of NT$0.89.

The company's first-half 2017 consolidated revenues were NT$683 million, with net profits of NT$62 million and EPS of NT$0.93.

With US-based vendors significantly redesigning their new smartphones and China-based smartphones seeing strong sales, Taiwan Chelic's clients have been placing orders for pneumatic components used in smartphone chassis manufacturing, inspection and packaging equipment.

Because of rising demand for smartphones, Taiwan Chelic continues to enjoy strong demand for its pneumatic components in the third quarter of 2017 and expects growths for both revenues and profits in 2017.

The company's plants in Shanghai, China and in Taiwan both finished capacity expansions in 2016. Currently, 30% of the two plants' outputs are contributed by automated production lines.

The company has been pushing to optimize its products and production efficiency to fend off competitions. The company also invested heavily in R&D to create added values for its products as well as implementing modularization for its legacy products and automated production lines to reduce costs.

In line with the smart factories and robots trend, Taiwan Chelic expects demand for automation equipment to rise over the next five years and emerging applications for industries such as IT, automotive, food, biomedical and new energy will become growth drivers.

For the second half of 2017, Taiwan Chelic is optimistic about electric vehicle and smart car infotainment system demand and has been expanding its operation into the car-use lithium battery market. The company has recently sent its lithium battery samples to a new client for testing.