Suntech unveils PERC poly-Si solar cells with 20% conversion rate

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 13 January 2017]

China-based PV module maker Suntech Power Holdings has unveiled PERC (passivated emitter and rear cell) poly-Si solar cells with a maximum energy conversion rate of 20%, according to the company.

Suntech said it has cooperated with University of New South Wales, Australia, to develop hydrogen passivation technology which can reduce light-induced degradation incurred to such solar cells to almost 0%.

A PV module made of 72 such cells can reach power output of over 330W, higher than 315W for one made of 72 conventional cells, Suntech said.

Suntech in 2015 offered PERC mono-Si solar cells with a maximum energy conversion rate of 21.3%.