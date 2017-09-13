August LED light bulb prices fall 1.1-1.5%

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 13 September 2017]

Global average retail pricing for 40W incandescent-equivalent LED light bulbs stood at US$6.40 and US$7.70 for 60W equivalents in August, dropping 1.1-1.5% sequentially, according to industry sources.

August LED bulb prices in Japan fell 4.1% sequentially as many vendors had launched inexpensive new models; in South Korea the prices dipped 2.8-3.1% because Philips had lowered prices for a few models; and prices in the China and Taiwan rose 0.3% and 0.9% respectively. In the UK and US, August average prices for 40W-equivalent LED bulbs grew 1.1% and slipped 0.5-0.66% respectively sequentially.

Global demand for LED filament light bulbs is expected to rise from 150 million units in 2016 to 300 million units in 2017.

LED filament light bulbs

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, September 2017