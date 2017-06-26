Kinpo Electronics to add 2 factories in the Philippines

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 26 June 2017]

Kinpo Electronics will add to its two factories in the Philippines by establishing two more due to increased OEM orders of home-use smart appliances from UK-based Dyson, with one to start production in the third quarter of 2017 and other in the second half of 2018, according to Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report.

Kinpo has a factory to produce medical devices and automotive electronics in Indiana, the US, and will expand production capacity to produce networking/communication devices in the second half of 2018, EDN said.